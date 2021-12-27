Off-duty officer grazed in shooting in West Orange, Essex County officials say

The Essex County Prosecutors Office says the incident started after 3 p.m. at the Krauszer's convenience store at 18 South Valley Road in West Orange.
According to preliminary information, it appears the off-duty police officer was grazed in a shooting near the location that may have stemmed from the theft of his vehicle.
The officer was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he is in stable condition.
Authorities say the car was recovered at an Exxon gas station at South Orange Avenue and Bergen Street in Newark.
One person was taken into custody and police are searching for a second suspect.
Authorities say the injured officer may be able to make an identification of the suspect in custody.
The Essex County Prosecutor Office is investigating.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
