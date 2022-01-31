Sea of blue expected at wake, funeral for 2nd slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The second of two slain NYPD officers killed during a domestic call in Harlem will be laid to rest this week, with a wake and funeral for Officer Wilbert Mora expected to bring in a sea of officers from around the world -- as they turned out last week for Detective Jason RIvera.

Mora, 27, died at the hospital after he and Rivera were shot on January 21.

The wake for Mora is scheduled for Tuesday, with a funeral to follow Wednesday. Both will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

A solemn final farewell was held for Rivera Friday, with a police presence already in place before dawn outside the cathedral.

Rivera was just 22 years old and had only joined the force last year. He just got married in October.

His widow Dominique delivered a moving eulogy for her husband, which recounted their last day together. They had a fight that morning about him using his work phone when they were together, but theirs was a love story that began in elementary school.

"Today I'm still in this nightmare that I wish I never had, full of rage and anger, hurt, sad, and torn," she said. "Although I gained thousands of blue brothers and sisters, I'm the loneliest without you."

Watch Dominique Luzuriaga's full eulogy


NYPD Detective Jason Rivera's widow Ms. Dominique Luzuriaga delivers his eulogy.


Mayor Eric Adams also delivered a moving eulogy, calling Rivera a hero and apologized to his family.

"Today we salute police officer Jason Rivera for the last time," he said. "His journey by our side has ended. He takes another path."


NYC Mayor Eric Adams gives remarks at the funeral of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, posthumously promoted to Detective First Grade.


