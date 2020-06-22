Wild video shows dozens setting off illegal fireworks in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Video shows dozens of people setting off illegal fireworks right in the middle of a street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The man who took the video told Eyewitness News he was driving home Saturday night when he saw a group of people coming around the corner setting off the fireworks.

"This mob of probably 50 or 60 people comes around the corner, one with even an Elmo hat on with Roman candles and just blasting everywhere, just running down the middle of the street," said Topher Maslanka. "Just absolute chaos, just suddenly came out of nowhere. And as quick as they were there, within two minutes they were gone."

Maslanka says the fireworks were a little too close for comfort and he even felt some sparks hitting him.

Illegal fireworks have been a growing problem in recent weeks across New York City.

