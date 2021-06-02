Wall collapses at apartment building in Wiliamsburg

EMBED <>More Videos

Wall collapses in Wiliamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The facade of a wall collapsed in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, sending bricks crashing onto the street.

It happened Wednesday morning at an apartment building in the unit block of South 3rd Street.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.



The Department of Buildings issued a full vacate order for the building and issued violations for failing to maintain the building.

All tenants affected by the vacate order have been offered emergency relocations assistance.

The DOB said it has ordered the building owner to contract a professional engineer and contractor to install a construction fence around the side of the property and implement emergency shoring work.

The violations issued to the property owner include failure to maintain the building and failure to maintain the exterior walls.

ALSO READ | 9 shootings in 6 hours leave 1 dead, 15 wounded across every NYC borough
EMBED More News Videos

The seven shooting incidents have left NYPD investigators with their hands full.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynwilliamsburgcollapseconstruction accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News