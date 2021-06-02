Wall collapses at apartment building in Wiliamsburg

It happened Wednesday morning at an apartment building in the unit block of South 3rd Street.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The Department of Buildings issued a full vacate order for the building and issued violations for failing to maintain the building.
All tenants affected by the vacate order have been offered emergency relocations assistance.
The DOB said it has ordered the building owner to contract a professional engineer and contractor to install a construction fence around the side of the property and implement emergency shoring work.
The violations issued to the property owner include failure to maintain the building and failure to maintain the exterior walls.
