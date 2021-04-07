Stretch of Brooklyn waterfront to gain new farm, mini golf course

The River Ring site opens this summer near North Street in North Williamsburg, right outside Domino Park.
The developer, Two Trees Management, plans to create a 20,000 square foot sustainable farm at the waterfront for research and education.
RELATED | Construction begins on $46M park project along Manhattan waterfront
Visitors can also check out a climate change-themed mini golf course.
The putting green will feature 18 holes spanning a 15,000 square foot tiered deck on the riverfront, each designed by a different community partner.
The mini golf course was designed to illustrate some of the most pressing climate change concerns.
"By partnering with dozens of local organizations and environmental stewards throughout the city, we hope to elevate the conversation about climate change and our personal and collective roles in these issues, while at the same time immediately providing much needed beautiful open space for the community," said Jed Walentas, Principal of Two Trees Management.
Developers say the location will be a space for people to learn about the environment, local food production, and composting.
TRENDING | Video: Golden retriever steals news reporter's microphone on live TV
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip