Stretch of Brooklyn waterfront to gain new farm, mini golf course

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10389224" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The $46 million dollar plan is knowns as Pier 42 Park. It will include an upgraded sea wall, sewage lines, pathways and plantings, as well as ball fields and a playground.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10489273" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Talk about a real newshound! A reporter was upstaged by a golden retriever that jumped into the shot, stole her microphone and ran off.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The Williamsburg waterfront will soon have a vibrant new look that's also educational.The River Ring site opens this summer near North Street in North Williamsburg, right outside Domino Park.The developer, Two Trees Management, plans to create a 20,000 square foot sustainable farm at the waterfront for research and education.Visitors can also check out a climate change-themed mini golf course.The putting green will feature 18 holes spanning a 15,000 square foot tiered deck on the riverfront, each designed by a different community partner.The mini golf course was designed to illustrate some of the most pressing climate change concerns."By partnering with dozens of local organizations and environmental stewards throughout the city, we hope to elevate the conversation about climate change and our personal and collective roles in these issues, while at the same time immediately providing much needed beautiful open space for the community," said Jed Walentas, Principal of Two Trees Management.Developers say the location will be a space for people to learn about the environment, local food production, and composting.----------