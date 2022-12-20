Winter storm, brutal cold hitting US: What to know if traveling

Two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted by the major winter storm on Thursday and Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A massive winter storm will cause treacherous holiday travel and usher in life-threatening cold for much of the nation ahead of Christmas.

The powerful holiday-week storm will unfold from Thursday into Friday and unleash heavy snow in higher elevations and heavy rain elsewhere, including the New York City metropolitan area, along with strong winds.

Millions taking to the roads and skies prior to Christmas could face big trouble getting to their destinations on time.

Two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted by the major storm on Thursday and Friday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Several major hubs, including Chicago, Detroit, and New York City, are all in the path of the storm and face significant disruptions. Ripple-effect delays from affected aircraft and crews will be felt across the nation.

RELATED: Check the latest AccuWeather forecast

Delta and American said Thursday and Friday were expected to be the busiest of the season.

Airlines canceled 290 flights as of Tuesday morning.

Check your flight status by visiting the appropriate airport website:

Behind the storm "extreme and prolonged freezing conditions" can be expected as far south as Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says there's a potential for a flash freeze on Friday night and it will be bitterly cold for Christmas Eve and Christmas.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Follow meteorologist Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Brittany Bell, Jeff Smith, and Dani Beckstrom on social media.

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.