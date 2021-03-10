Woman, 2 men wanted in unprovoked subway slashing in Manhattan

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in an unprovoked slashing on a subway train Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported on a downtown train at 59th Street and Lexington Avenue just before 1:30 p.m.

A man was slashed with a knife and suffered a laceration to the head.

He was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

Cops are looking for three suspects in connection to the incident -- two men and a woman.

The motive in the attack remains unknown, but police believe it was completely unprovoked.

No arrests have been made.

