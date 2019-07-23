Woman accused of pushing 71-year-old man off Bronx bus

By Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for a woman who assaulted a 71-year-old man on a bus in the Bronx.

She's accused of pushing the victim off the BX2 bus, causing him to fall to the ground and hurt his elbow.

It happened on Tuesday, July 9, around 12:45 p.m. on East 149th Street in the Melrose section.

The woman ran away after the attack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

