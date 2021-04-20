Woman arrested in bizarre hatchet slashing incident in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10521335" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officers recovered an AK-47 magazine with 17 live rounds in it and one loose round inside Teague's shopping bag. A scale used for drug paraphernalia was also recovered from Teague's backpack.

The man was struck at Central Park West and West 65th Street.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a woman who slashed a victim with a hatchet inside a Manhattan apartment, before climbing down a fire escape and hiding in a freight elevator.Officials say the 28-year-old female victim and the 22-year-old suspect were both inside a building on East 85th Street at the time of the incident on Monday.They say neither the victim or the suspect lived there and that they were visiting a mutual friend.Police say the two women got into a fight and the suspect slashed the victim in the leg with a hatchet.They say the suspect then fled to the roof of the building and climbed down the fire escape.According to officials, the suspect then got on a bus, along First Avenue. She then gets off at East 86th Street and barricades herself inside a freight elevator.NYPD ESU then responds to the scene and removes the suspect from the elevator.Police say the charges against the woman are pending.A hatchet was recovered at the scene.----------