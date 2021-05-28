Woman assaulted and raped in Suffolk County; suspect sought

CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the assault and rape of a woman in a wooded area in Coram.

The woman was walking on a trail near Route 112 and Skips Road at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

That's when police say she was assaulted and raped by a man.

The woman was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital Medical Center for treatment.



Police are look for a male suspect described as having a dark complexion with a medium build and unshaven.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

