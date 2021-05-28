Woman assaulted and raped in Suffolk County; suspect sought

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10705718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women in Times Square, just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the assault and rape of a woman in a wooded area in Coram.The woman was walking on a trail near Route 112 and Skips Road at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday.That's when police say she was assaulted and raped by a man.The woman was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital Medical Center for treatment.Police are look for a male suspect described as having a dark complexion with a medium build and unshaven.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.----------