Woman assaulted and raped in Suffolk County; suspect sought

The woman was walking on a trail near Route 112 and Skips Road at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
That's when police say she was assaulted and raped by a man.
The woman was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital Medical Center for treatment.
Police are look for a male suspect described as having a dark complexion with a medium build and unshaven.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.
