Woman charged with thefts during Arena League Football games in Westchester

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- A Connecticut woman has been arrested and charged with two recent thefts at Arena League Football games in Westchester County.

Aniyah Booker, 18, of Hamden is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from locker rooms at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, where the New York Streets play.

Police say Booker is a production coordinator with the New York Streets. She is facing two misdemeanor larceny charges.

The first theft happened July 5, when police say a member of the Streets dance team reported that someone took about $1,000 in cash from her bag whilte it was left unattended in a changing room.

The other theft occurred July 21 during a game between the Streets and the Carolina Cobras.

Police say members of the Cobras reported at halftime that someone entered their locker room and stole a ring and about $3,000 in cash from multiple lockers.

