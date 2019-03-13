Woman could lose limbs after man plows into crowd outside New Jersey bar

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people were injured when a man plowed his luxury SUV into a group of pedestrians outside of a New Jersey bar early Saturday, including a woman who may lose limbs.
It happened at approximately 3:39 a.m on New Point Road and Seventh Street in Elizabeth.
City spokesperson Kelly Martin tells Eyewitness News that there was some sort of disturbance outside the bar that led to 32-year-old Robenson Louis, of Orange, allegedly driving his Range Rover into the crowd several times before fleeing the scene.
He was later apprehended around 50 Seventh Street.
Martin says a 29-year-old woman from Orange was taken to University Hospital with limb-threatening injuries, while a 24-year-old Union man who was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Louis was issued six summonses and was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call 908-558-2048.
