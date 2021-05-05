Woman dead, 2 men hospitalized after apartment fire in Bronx

Fire broke out on the third floor of the building in the 3200 block of Park Avenue just before 5 a.m. and quickly went to three alarms.
Video from the Citizen app showed flames shooting through the roof after fire officials say the flames spread up through an interior void.
It took more than 90 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.
FDNY officials say eleven people were injured, three seriously.
Those three were found unconscious and taken to a Lincoln Hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.
A 91-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries.
An 80-year-old man is in critical condition, and a 54-year-old man is stable.
Eight other people plus one firefighter were treated for minor injuries.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.
