A woman was struck and killed by a charter bus in Lower Manhattan Thursday night, authorities said.The accident happened at 7:30 p.m. The bus was heading northbound on Centre Street and making a turn onto Leonard Street when its rear tire hit the 28-year-old woman.None of the passengers on board were injured. The 50-year-old driver of the bus remained on the scene.The NYPD is continuing to investigate the accident.