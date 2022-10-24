Arrest made after woman found dead in bin in driveway of Staten Island home

A woman was found dead inside a large bin in the driveway of a home on Staten Island on Friday.

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (WABC) -- A man was arrested in connection with a body found in a large bin in the driveway of a Staten Island home and now police are looking for a second suspect.

Featured video is from previous coverage

Surveillance video shows two men exit an apartment on Herberton Avenue with the body of 26-year-old Lahuma Payton.

One of the suspects can be seen dragging the victim to the driveway and leaving her partially in a plastic bin on the driveway of a house.

Police charged 56-year-old Glen Brancato with concealment of a human corpse and criminal tampering. Brancato was arraigned Saturday and released without bail. He has 33 prior arrests, mostly for drugs.

Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

Investigators said it appeared the victim was dumped there after an apparent drug overdose.

A man living in the house said he heard some banging sounds around 5 a.m. after what was an all-night party in a nearby apartment.

Police say the woman was found partially clothed and wrapped in a blanket and, initially, there appear to be no signs of trauma.

The man who they suspect actually dumped the body, believed a friend of the tenant, is still being sought.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | New Jersey mom on mission for answers about possible cancer cluster school

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip