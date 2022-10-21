Woman found dead in bin in driveway of Staten Island home

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (WABC) -- A woman was found dead inside a large bin in the driveway of a home on Staten Island on Friday.

Officers responding to a 911 call just after 5:45 a.m. saw the woman, possibly in her 30's, in a bin in the driveway of a home on Heberton Avenue in the Port Richmond section.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

