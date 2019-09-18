Search continues for woman who went missing after fire at her home in Ocean Township, New Jersey

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- The search continues for the woman who went missing after a fire engulfed her New Jersey home -- and her roommate was later found with her car and shotguns.Firefighters were called to a home on Wickapecko Drive in Ocean Township around 7:00 a.m. last Thursday and found the building completely engulfed in flames.Police soon determined that both of the home's residents, 49-year-old Ronald Teschner and 65-year-old Jacquelin Terrulli, were missing.Teschner was found a day later in Paterson -- 90 miles away -- with Terrulli's 2019 Jeep Cherokee. Shotguns were also found inside the car.He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property.Days after her disappearence, Terrulli is still missing. An investigation is ongoing.Anyone who may have seen Jacquelin Terrulli between September 11 and the present time and/or may have information to assist in the investigation are urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Patrick Petruzziello at 800-533-7443 or Ocean Township Police Detective Christopher Brady at 732-531-1800. Anyone who had contact with Teschner after the time of the fire, but prior to his arrest is also urged to contact Detective Petruzziello and/or Detective Brady.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Detective Darius Davis of the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.----------