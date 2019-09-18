Search continues for woman who went missing after fire at her home in Ocean Township, New Jersey

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- The search continues for the woman who went missing after a fire engulfed her New Jersey home -- and her roommate was later found with her car and shotguns.
Firefighters were called to a home on Wickapecko Drive in Ocean Township around 7:00 a.m. last Thursday and found the building completely engulfed in flames.
Police soon determined that both of the home's residents, 49-year-old Ronald Teschner and 65-year-old Jacquelin Terrulli, were missing.
Teschner was found a day later in Paterson -- 90 miles away -- with Terrulli's 2019 Jeep Cherokee. Shotguns were also found inside the car.
He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property.
Days after her disappearence, Terrulli is still missing. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have seen Jacquelin Terrulli between September 11 and the present time and/or may have information to assist in the investigation are urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Patrick Petruzziello at 800-533-7443 or Ocean Township Police Detective Christopher Brady at 732-531-1800. Anyone who had contact with Teschner after the time of the fire, but prior to his arrest is also urged to contact Detective Petruzziello and/or Detective Brady.
