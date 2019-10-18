Woman hospitalized after falling through sidewalk hole in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene after a woman apparently fell through a sidewalk hole in Midtown Manhattan.The incident was reported at West 35th Street and 8th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.The FDNY said a victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in unknown condition, but she is not believed to be seriously hurt.Crews had been working underground nearby and a witness said the woman fell about 5 feet down when the cover over the sidewalk gave way.Few other details were released, but the investigation is ongoing.----------