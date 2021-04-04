Woman inside ambulance killed, 8 others injured in Brooklyn crash

By Eyewitness News
Several injured in EMS crash in Brooklyn

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least eight people were injured and a woman inside an ambulance was killed after it was T-boned by a car in Brooklyn.

Video from Citizen App shows the vehicle flipped over on its side near Avenue N and Schenectady Ave. in the Flatlands section on Sunday.



Surveillance video shows the moment of impact when a black sedan crashed into the ambulance. It is unclear at this point which driver had the green light.

Police say the woman inside the ambulance was already in cardiac arrest moments before the crash, and EMTs were working on her. It is unclear whether she died from injuries caused by the accident, or the heart attack.

The other victims in the crash suffered minor injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown. Police are looking to find out who had the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.

