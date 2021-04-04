Woman inside ambulance killed, at least 9 injured in Brooklyn crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10482005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least nine people were injured and a woman inside an ambulance was killed after a crash in Brooklyn.Video from Citizen App shows the vehicle flipped over on its side near Avenue N and Schenectady Ave. in the Flatlands section on Sunday.Police say the woman inside the ambulance was already in cardiac arrest moments before the crash, and EMTs were working on her. It is unclear whether she died from injuries caused by the accident, or the heart attack.The other victims in the crash suffered minor injuries.The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown. Police are looking to find out who had the right away.----------