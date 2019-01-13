1 dead, 3 injured in apartment fire in Rego Park, Queens

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) --
One person was killed and several others injured in an apartment building fire in Queens.

The fire broke out about 11:40 Saturday night on the fifth floor of a high-rise building on 62nd Avenue in Rego Park.

Firefighters made their way into the building through heavy smoke conditions and were able to place the fire under control.

They found 51-year-old Anna Latek inside an apartment. She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead.

Three other people were taken to Booth Memorial Hospital with smoke inhalation and are listed in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

