Woman killed, car riddled with bullet holes in Brooklyn murder suicide attempt

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was fatally shot and a man is in critical condition after what is believed to be a murder-suicide attempt in Brooklyn Monday morning that left a car riddled with bullets.It happened around 9 a.m. at Louisiana Avenue and Twin Pines Drive East in East New York.Police say a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 49-year-old man was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.The relationship between the two is unknown at this time, as are the exact circumstances of the shooting.Authorities say the gun was recovered at the scene.----------