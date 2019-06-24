Woman on bicycle fatally struck by truck in Manhattan hit and run

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a hit and run in Manhattan that left a bicyclist dead.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Monday on Sixth Avenue between West 23rd and 24th streets in the Flatiron District.

Authorities say a 33-year-old woman was struck by a white delivery truck that was last seen heading northbound on Sixth Avenue.

She was bleeding from the head and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her identity has not yet been released.

The area was closed for the investigation, leading to major traffic delays. The victim's helmet and belongings were still lying in the street hours after the crash.

At this point, it is unclear if the truck driver was aware he or she had hit someone.

It is also unclear who had the right of way, if speed was a factor, and if the cyclist was struck in the middle lane or was somehow dragged or pushed there from the impact.

Sources say investigators have the license plate number of the truck and know for whom they are searching.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanflatironhit and runpedestrian struckbicycle
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friend of missing college student worries 'something is wrong'
3 people believed to be innocent bystanders shot in the Bronx
Cat gets stuck in washing machine for 35-minute cycle
Video: Gunman opens fire running across Bronx street
Fishermen reel in large shark off beach in New Jersey
Trump signs order targeting Iran leaders with more sanctions
Wallendas talk Times Square success and what's next
Show More
Boil water alert lifted after E. coli testing in Long Beach
House Speaker Pelosi in Queens to discuss immigration
New one-way traffic pattern on 11th Avenue stretches to 57th
AccuWeather: Possible thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday
Mets apologize after confrontation with reporter
More TOP STORIES News