Woman on bicycle fatally struck by truck in Manhattan hit and run

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a hit and run in Manhattan that left a bicyclist dead.It happened just after 9 a.m. Monday on Sixth Avenue between West 23rd and 24th streets in the Flatiron District.Authorities say a 33-year-old woman was struck by a white delivery truck that was last seen heading northbound on Sixth Avenue.She was bleeding from the head and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.Her identity has not yet been released.The area was closed for the investigation, leading to major traffic delays. The victim's helmet and belongings were still lying in the street hours after the crash.At this point, it is unclear if the truck driver was aware he or she had hit someone.It is also unclear who had the right of way, if speed was a factor, and if the cyclist was struck in the middle lane or was somehow dragged or pushed there from the impact.Sources say investigators have the license plate number of the truck and know for whom they are searching.Anyone with information is urged to contact police.----------