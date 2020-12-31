Woman sexually assaulted, robbed by man who pushed his way inside Manhattan apartment: NYPD

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway in Manhattan after a 27-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed by a man who forced his way into her apartment late Thursday morning.

It happened on East 30th Street in Kips Bay at 11:57 a.m., when authorities say the woman opened her door to the stranger, who pushed his way inside.

The man sexually assaulted her before fleeing with her credit card, police say.

He was described as being around 6 feet tall and in his 20s, wearing a cream colored sweatsuit and a navy jacket.

There was a large police presence at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

