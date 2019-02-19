A search is underway after police say a 21-year-old woman was attacked by a man who she said she met on a dating app, and they're hoping new surveillance will lead to an arrest.The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday inside a building on East 45th Street and Vanderbilt Avenue.Authorities say the suspect and the victim met outside and then entered a residence. Once inside, the suspect allegedly displayed a knife and attempted to sexually assault the victim.The victim fought back and was slashed on the hand. She sustained minor injuries.The suspect fled in an unknown direction.He is described as an Asian man in his 20s who is about 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with black hair, facial hair, brown eyes and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gray shoes.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------