Woman slashed in Midtown by man who she said she met on dating app

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) --
A search is underway in Midtown East after police say a 21-year-old woman was attacked by a man who she said she met on a dating app.

The woman was attacked on 45th Street and Madison Avenue.

Police say the man slashed her in the hand with a knife and then ran away.

The woman was treated on the scene and is expected to be okay.

Police describe the suspect as an Asian man in his twenties who is about 5'8" and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black vest.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingstabbingdatingMidtown EastNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother, teenage son found bludgeoned to death in Bronx apartment
50 Cent responds to alleged threat from NYPD commander
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry mix expected
2nd suspect arraigned in connection with death of NYPD detective
Bodega owners want green light to sell marijuana if cannabis legalized
Man charged with murder in stabbing deaths of parents in NJ
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Show More
Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner freed from prison
Shows go on after manhole blasts force NYC theater evacuations
Rikers correction officer dies after crash on Cross Bronx
Vandals break window at synagogue in Brooklyn
False report of gun causes panic at airport in Florida
More News