A search is underway in Midtown East after police say a 21-year-old woman was attacked by a man who she said she met on a dating app.The woman was attacked on 45th Street and Madison Avenue.Police say the man slashed her in the hand with a knife and then ran away.The woman was treated on the scene and is expected to be okay.Police describe the suspect as an Asian man in his twenties who is about 5'8" and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black vest.----------