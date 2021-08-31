Woman stabbed to death by suspect on corner in Brooklyn

Police say she was stabbed in the neck and stomach by a suspect at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Belmont Avenue in East New York at 2:45 p.m.
The unidentified woman was taken to Brookdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The male suspect is described as wearing all black.
It's unclear what led to the stabbing.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
