Woman stabbed to death by suspect on corner in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10975426" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne reports two pedestrians were injured by a hit-and-run driver on Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was killed after after being stabbed in the neck and stomach in Brooklyn.Police say she was stabbed in the neck and stomach by a suspect at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Belmont Avenue in East New York at 2:45 p.m.The unidentified woman was taken to Brookdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.The male suspect is described as wearing all black.It's unclear what led to the stabbing.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------