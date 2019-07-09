Woman stabbed to death after fight in Brownsville subway station

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was viciously stabbed to death inside a subway station in Brooklyn.It started with two women arguing on the 3 train and it ended with a deadly stabbing.The crime scene unit remained on the scene early Tuesday at the Rutland Road-Sutter Avenue station.Video from the Citizen App showed the chaotic scene a little after 9 p.m. Monday.Police say a 30-year-old woman got into an argument with another woman on the train and then sprayed her with pepper spray.The woman who was sprayed, believed to be in her 20's, responded by pulling out a small knife and repeatedly stabbing the other woman in her neck, arm, and face.The stabbing victim was taken the hospital where she died.Neighbors say they are fed up with the violence."I served my country for 20 years and this is what I come back to, 20 years honorably in the United States Air Force and this is what I come back to," an area resident said. "What is so bad that we have to be so violent towards each other? That doesn't make sense to me."Almost one year ago, a stray bullet had grazed an off-duty MTA employee at the same station.Police continue to search for the woman wanted in the stabbing.----------