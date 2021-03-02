Woman struck, injured by construction fence in Manhattan, officials say

According to Department of Building inspectors, a construction fence in front of a 6-story building on West 144 Street injured a woman when it fell over and landed on the sidewalk.
The granddaughter of the victim says her grandmother was walking down the street when she was struck in the head by the fence and ended up underneath a car.
She says the wind likely caused the fence to collapse.
Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.
They say the building was undergoing permitted renovations to repair damage related to a 2017 fire.
The DOB issued a violation to the contractor for failure to protect the public, and also issued a partial stop work order for the permitted construction.
They have ordered the contractor to remove the damaged fence and replace it with a new one.
