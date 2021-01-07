NJ woman accuses police of mocking her after she was abused by boyfriend

By
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman from New Jersey claimed she was victimized twice, first by her boyfriend and then by police when she went to report him.

Speaking on behalf of the young mother, community activist Francesca Diaz said the woman, along with her brother and two-month-old child, went to the Paterson Police Department building on Broadway Sunday afternoon.

Diaz said the woman had a black eye, reported domestic abuse against her boyfriend, and repeatedly asked to file a restraining order against him.

But for more than two hours, police refused her request, mocked her, and told her to "stop being a crybaby."

In a video recorded by the woman's brother, one of the officers can be seen approaching her brother and pretending to kiss the cell phone camera recording the video.

"I am just appalled and disgusted, she did the biggest step a domestic violence victim does. Normally a victim is killed," Diaz said.

The woman finally left and went home to call police and was able to file a restraining order that way.

Diaz said thewoman is now frightened by the alleged police inaction and the actions of her abuser.

"I hope he gets suspended or fired, that's what she's asking," Diaz said.

Paterson Police did not go on camera,they did offer a statement that said internal affairs is investigating.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonpassaic countynew jerseyabusecaught on videodomestic violencepolicecaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Sources: Explosive devices found near US Capitol were real
19 alleged gang members arrested in Brooklyn takedown
COVID Live Updates: Fauci says wait 90 days for vaccine if you've had COVID
Group 1a can register online for COVID vaccine in NYC
Turbo Tax blames IRS for stimulus money deposited into wrong accounts
Capitol riot product of years of hateful rhetoric, experts say
Show More
Mets land all-star shortstop, starting pitcher in trade with Indians
Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts locked indefinitely
NY, NJ sending help to DC, local pols target Trump, Cruz, Hawley
Anti-Trump protest results in 8 arrests in New York City
Biden introduces Garland as attorney general pick
More TOP STORIES News