Crime & Safety

Search on for woman who randomly assaulted 70-year-old victim inside Upper West Side church

EMBED <>More Videos

Police in Manhattan are on the lookout for a woman they say assaulted a 70-year-woman inside a church.

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are on the lookout for a woman they say assaulted a 70-year-woman inside a church on Tuesday.

Authorities say the suspect walked into St. Monica's Church on East 79th Street just before 10 a.m. and yelled "Shut up" at the victim.

The suspect then punched the woman in the face while she was praying and ran off.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

Police say the suspect is possibly known as "Annie" and frequents the area.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyupper east sidemanhattannew york cityassault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Manhattan
Sign in Arabic on home sparks controversy in NJ community
Winning numbers drawn for $768 million Powerball jackpot
NYPD: Man breaks into NYC apartment, licks woman's face
Measles outbreak: Rockland bars unvaccinated from public places
Suspect in Valentine's Day crash that killed 5 takes plea deal
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Show More
Police: Impatient driver punches NYC sanitation worker
NJ teen who went missing, prompting ultimatum, found safe
Family of mom who died in subway stair fall demands MTA action
AccuWeather: Warmup on the way
Trial begins for fake German heiress suspect in NYC
More TOP STORIES News