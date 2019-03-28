Search on for woman who randomly assaulted 70-year-old victim inside Upper West Side church

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are on the lookout for a woman they say assaulted a 70-year-woman inside a church on Tuesday.
Authorities say the suspect walked into St. Monica's Church on East 79th Street just before 10 a.m. and yelled "Shut up" at the victim.
The suspect then punched the woman in the face while she was praying and ran off.
The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.
Police say the suspect is possibly known as "Annie" and frequents the area.
