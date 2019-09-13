Woman wanted in attack on subway rider in Forest Hills

By Eyewitness News
FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a woman they say attacked another woman on a Queens subway.

It happened Thursday at 5:45 p.m. on a northbound E train in Forest Hills.

The 39-year-old victim told police the woman hit her with her bag as she put it over her shoulder.

When the victim said "Excuse me," the woman attacked her verbally and physically.

She was slapped and left with scratches on her arm and face, but refused medical attention.

The alleged attacker is described as a black woman, approximately 50-years-old, 5'4" tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and long black dreadlocks hair in a ponytail. She last seen wearing a multi-colored dress.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

