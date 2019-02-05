BODY FOUND

Young woman's body found alongside Greenwich, Connecticut road; Police investigate as homicide

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) --
A woman's body was found alongside a Connecticut road, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Highway workers found the body at around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday about 10 to 15 feet off of Glenville Road in Greenwich.

Police said the body appears to belong to a female who was between 18 and 30 years old.

The medical examiner is on the scene to determine the victim's identity and cause of death, but police said they are conducting an active homicide investigation.

"We have no doubt that there was a homicide involved," said Captain Robert Berry of the Greenwich Police Department.

Police do not believe that the death occurred on Glenville Road and said they do not know where the death took place.

