Headless body recovered from waters in Howard Beach, Queens: NYPD

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating the recovery of a headless body in Jamaica Bay on Saturday evening.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call of a water rescue around 8:50 p.m. at 165 Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard.

When the FDNY removed the unidentified male body from the water, they found that the victim was decapitated.

"Living a few blocks away, it's definitely concerning," said Calvin Chung, a fisherman in the nearby area.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of death, and if this was a crime or an accident.

There are no arrests at this time.

