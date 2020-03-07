Society

Expensive World Trade Center blueprints up for sale at New York City book fair

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A symbolic part of New York City is up for sale, but it's going to cost you.

Blueprints for the original World Trade Center are being offered at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair.

The fair runs through Sunday, March 8, at the Park Avenue Armory.

The seller says the set includes more than 500 plans and are the largest blueprints for the twin towers ever put up for sale.

Although the exact value is not being disclosed, the price is at least six figures.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper east sidemanhattannew york cityworld trade center
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News