Police charge man in Brooklyn wrong-way crash that injured 5, damaged several cars

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver has been arrested after he went the wrong way on a Brooklyn street and hit multiple vehicles.
Police say the man was going north in the southbound lane on East 94th Street in East Flatbush Saturday night.
The driver hit a number of parked cars and appeared to be swerving.
Authorities say five people went to Kings County Hospital with minor injuries.
Charges for the driver are pending, officials said.
