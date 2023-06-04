The driver hit a number of parked cars. Authorities say five people went to Kings County Hospital with minor injuries.

Police charge man in Brooklyn wrong-way crash that injured 5, damaged several cars

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver has been arrested after he went the wrong way on a Brooklyn street and hit multiple vehicles.

Police say the man was going north in the southbound lane on East 94th Street in East Flatbush Saturday night.

The driver hit a number of parked cars and appeared to be swerving.

Authorities say five people went to Kings County Hospital with minor injuries.

Charges for the driver are pending, officials said.

