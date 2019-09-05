Wrong-way hit-and-run crash in front of school in Brooklyn injures 4

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A vehicle traveling the wrong way on a one-way street collided with another car, overturned, and burst into flames in Brooklyn.The Chevy Impala was going the wrong way on Chester Street when it collided with a Nissan Altima on Sutter Avenue just before 1 a.m. in Brownsville.The force of impact flipped the Chevy Impala, which then caught fire.But by the time police and firefighters arrived, the occupants had fled the scene. Police were looking for them.Up to four people were in the Nissan Altima when it was struck on the passenger's side.A 27-year-old man is in critical condition, the rest have less serious injuries.The cars came to rest in front of P.S./I.S. 323, where parked vehicles were also struck in the crash.Police were hoping to clear the vehicles in time for the start of the first day of school.----------