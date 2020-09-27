Firefighter injured as blaze breaks out at Brooklyn day care

The fire was reported on the fourth-floor hallway of a building on Farragut Road in Brooklyn around 5:45 a.m.
Twelve FDNY units responded to Yeled V'Yalda Early Childhood Center and the fire was under control just before 6:40 a.m.
Video from Citizen App shows crews responding to the scene:
One firefighter was overcome with smoke and suffered minor injuries.
Video from the scene showed firefighters breaking down windows to fight the fire.
The school started classes for pre-K and 3-K students last week.
No other injuries were reported but the fire did cause extensive damage to the building.
It remains unclear how the fire started.
