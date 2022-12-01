Yonkers police officer hurt in crash involving bus

A Yonkers police officer was hurt in a crash involving a bus in Westchester County on Thursday.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Yonkers police officer was hurt in a crash involving a bus in Westchester County on Thursday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

A Bee-Line bus was involved in a crash with two cars.

One police officer was injured in the crash, but his condition is unknown.

No further details have been given.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip