Yonkers police officer hurt in crash involving bus

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Thursday, December 1, 2022 11:15PM
A Yonkers police officer was hurt in a crash involving a bus in Westchester County on Thursday.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Yonkers police officer was hurt in a crash involving a bus in Westchester County on Thursday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

A Bee-Line bus was involved in a crash with two cars.

One police officer was injured in the crash, but his condition is unknown.

No further details have been given.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

