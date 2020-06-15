Reopen NY: 9 locations available for students' Grab 'N Go food in Yonkers

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a new location for students in Yonkers to get their Grab 'N Go food from.Construction is underway at School 5, but there are nine locations students can get food, including School 9.The Grab 'N Go program is open to all Yonkers students under the age of 18. They are welcome to a free breakfast or lunch at any of the 9 locations from 8:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m.1. Eugenio Maria de Hostos MicroSociety School, 75 Morris Street2. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy, 135 Locust Hill Avenue3. Roosevelt High School-Early College Studies, 631 Tuckahoe Road4. Scholastic Academy, for Academic Excellence, 77 Park Hill Avenue5. School 13, 195 McLean Avenue6. Thomas Cornell Academy, 15 St. Marys Street7. Yonkers Middle High School, 150 Rockland Avenue8. Nepperhan Community Center, 342 Warburton Avenue9. School 9, 53 Fairview Street