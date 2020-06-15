reopen ny

Reopen NY: 9 locations available for students' Grab 'N Go food in Yonkers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a new location for students in Yonkers to get their Grab 'N Go food from.

Construction is underway at School 5, but there are nine locations students can get food, including School 9.

The Grab 'N Go program is open to all Yonkers students under the age of 18. They are welcome to a free breakfast or lunch at any of the 9 locations from 8:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

1. Eugenio Maria de Hostos MicroSociety School, 75 Morris Street

2. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy, 135 Locust Hill Avenue

3. Roosevelt High School-Early College Studies, 631 Tuckahoe Road

4. Scholastic Academy, for Academic Excellence, 77 Park Hill Avenue

5. School 13, 195 McLean Avenue

6. Thomas Cornell Academy, 15 St. Marys Street

7. Yonkers Middle High School, 150 Rockland Avenue

8. Nepperhan Community Center, 342 Warburton Avenue

9. School 9, 53 Fairview Street

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorkwestchester countyyonkershealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronavirusyonkerscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - Gov. Cuomo briefing
Metro-North increases service on 3 lines as ridership grows
Social distancing violations spark rollback concerns in NY
Cuomo warns of reopen rollbacks over violations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - Gov. Cuomo briefing
3 hurt when overloaded NYC freight elevator drops 8 floors
Woman intentionally coughed on in NYC bagel shop speaks out
Supreme Court makes historic ruling on LGBT employment discrimination
Social distancing violations spark rollback concerns in NY
Burning body found along Hutchinson River Parkway
US Air Force fighter plane crashes into North Sea
Show More
14-year-old to be sentenced in Tessa Majors' murder
CT officer seen punching man should be fired, chief says
New Jersey enters Stage 2 of reopening
Bicycle, pedestrian path opens on Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
SC deputy named godfather after saving 12-day-old baby's life
More TOP STORIES News