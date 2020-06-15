Reopen NY: 9 locations available for students' Grab 'N Go food in Yonkers

Construction is underway at School 5, but there are nine locations students can get food, including School 9.
The Grab 'N Go program is open to all Yonkers students under the age of 18. They are welcome to a free breakfast or lunch at any of the 9 locations from 8:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
1. Eugenio Maria de Hostos MicroSociety School, 75 Morris Street
2. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy, 135 Locust Hill Avenue
3. Roosevelt High School-Early College Studies, 631 Tuckahoe Road
4. Scholastic Academy, for Academic Excellence, 77 Park Hill Avenue
5. School 13, 195 McLean Avenue
6. Thomas Cornell Academy, 15 St. Marys Street
7. Yonkers Middle High School, 150 Rockland Avenue
8. Nepperhan Community Center, 342 Warburton Avenue
9. School 9, 53 Fairview Street
