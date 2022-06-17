Society

Statues in Enslaved African Rain Garden vandalized before unveiling

EMBED <>More Videos

Statues in Enslaved African Rain Garden vandalized before unveiling

YONKERS, New York -- Community leaders in Yonkers unveiled the new Enslaved Africans Rain Garden on Friday.

The five life-sized sculptures overlook the Hudson River. They tell the story of enslaved Black people who lived and worked in the city and were among the first to be freed before the Emancipation Proclamation.

The ceremony kicks off on Juneteenth - it commemorates when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas finally learned they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

"It is important to document history so we don't forget," said Vinnie Bagwell.

Bagwell is the artist behind the project that took more than a decade to make happen. He says it took 13 years, three months, and 14 days.

The day before its official debut, Bagwell says someone vandalized the sculptures, scraping the black color of the face of the little girl. A task Bagwell says would have taken some time.

However, the dark clouds could not dampen their spirit.

ALSO READ | 'March of Dads' rally held in Brooklyn in support of fathers of color
EMBED More News Videos

The 'March of Dads' was held Father'sDay morning in Brooklyn offering fathers, particularly those of color, an opportunity to bond and build a community.



"We are used to vandalism - not acceptable," Bagwell said, "We are trying to help people have cross-cultural dialogue. There's no place for hate."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyyonkerswestchester countyblack historyvandalismjuneteenth
TOP STORIES
6 buildings burning in 5-alarm Queens fire
Nightmare travel continues as 1,000+ more flights canceled Friday
NJ Transit cancels trains, accuses union of 'illegal job action'
Mayor plans to return to single officer transit patrols, angering PBA
EPA warning highlights drinking water concerns on Long Island
New video released in disappearance of pregnant postal worker
Basketball player helps save life of referee who collapsed
Show More
Thieves stealing ATMs across NYC have struck more than 40 times: NYPD
Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6. Common thread: Thirst for power
Man arrested in NYC groping of 12-year-old girl, woman
AccuWeather: Dry and cooler
Search for man on scooter who struck 2-year-old on Lower East Side
More TOP STORIES News