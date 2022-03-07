Classes canceled, York College campus closed after bomb threat

The incident was reported Monday morning after 11 a.m.
Police arrived to the scene and swept the school, but said the threat appeared to be unfounded.
The school announced that due to the investigation, all classes would be canceled for the day and everyone should leave campus.
1/2 ATTENTION!— York College CUNY (@YorkCollegeCUNY) March 7, 2022
Due to an active law enforcement investigation on campus, classes have been canceled for today including evening classes. Everyone should leave campus at this time. pic.twitter.com/Yp5rwy3T10
Few other details were released.
