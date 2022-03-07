Classes canceled, York College campus closed after bomb threat

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Classes have been canceled for the day at York College in Queens after an anonymous caller phoned in a bomb threat.

The incident was reported Monday morning after 11 a.m.

Police arrived to the scene and swept the school, but said the threat appeared to be unfounded.

The school announced that due to the investigation, all classes would be canceled for the day and everyone should leave campus.



Few other details were released.

