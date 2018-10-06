A young girl is in the hospital after falling from a second-floor window in the Bronx. Her father was home at the time, but it still unclear how the incident happened.The girl was found lying face down on a concrete sidewalk with cuts all over the back of her head around 7:30 Saturday evening. Moments later, paramedics rushed the girl to the hospital. She is expected to survive."I heard her fall - like I heard 'thump' and then a man passing by said a little girl fell out the window, so when I looked out the window, I saw a little girl on the ground, so I ran out," said neighbor Cynthia Oliver.It is unclear how old the girl is - but officials believe she is possible around five. It is also unclear just how she fell out of the window. Neighbors say there was a window guard in place."The gate was on the window, but the window was up, because you could lift the window up even with the gate there," added Oliver.Neighbors also tell Eyewitness News that tree branches likely softened the girl's fall."She hit her head...I'm praying to God that she makes it," said Marilu Fermaintt.Police say the girl also suffered a leg injury.----------