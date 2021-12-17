Parents of woman killed in love triangle involving NYPD officer speak out

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Parents of woman killed in love triangle involving NYC cop speak out

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The parents of a young woman killed in an apparent love triangle involving an off-duty NYPD officer spoke out for the first time Friday, expressing both their sorrow and demand for justice.

Officer Yvonne Wu is charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Jamie Liang, who was involved in a relationship with Wu's ex-girlfriend, who was also shot but survived.

"Jamie was just 24 years old," Liang's father, Ying Ling, said. "She had a bright future ahead of her. She loved life, she got a big heart, she loved everyone. Twenty-four years old."

ALSO READ | NYC COVID-19 positivity rate nearly doubles over 3 days
EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett has more on how NYC officials are responding to the spike in COVID-19 cases.


Ling will never get to see his daughter fulfill her dreams. In about a year, she would have graduated from NYU dental school.

But for her parents, that is a version of the future now shattered to pieces.

"She always wanted to make me proud, and I'm always proud of her," Ling said. "Jamie, ever since she was a baby, she was so good. I never had to worry about her."

When police responded to the 23-year-old ex-girlfriend's Bensonhurst home in October, they say Officer Wu was outside and confessed she had shot someone, seemingly in a jealous rage.

"The police department never should have allowed her to keep her gun when they knew she was emotionally destroyed about this breakup," family attorney Sanford Rubenstein said.

Liang's family intends to seek civil damages over how they say the department supervised Wu.

ALSO READ | Hero dog credited with helping save baby girl's life
EMBED More News Videos

Henry, an 8-year-old Boston terrier, has been credited for alerting owners when their 9-month-old baby began turning blue.


A spokesperson from the city's Law Department responded in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the families who suffered terribly from a tragedy that left one person dead and another seriously wounded," the statement read. "The case is under investigation by both the office of the New York State Attorney General and NYPD. Officer Wu has been charged in this case. We will review the civil matter if one is filed."

Wu has been suspended from the police department without pay.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensonhurstbrooklynnew york cityfatal shootingnypdwoman killedlove triangledomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Update: New York state sets new pandemic case record
NFL postponing 3 games due to COVID outbreaks, sources tell ESPN
Fauci has this warning for the unvaccinated as omicron spreads
Rockettes cancel all 2021 shows, Broadway shows cancel performances
Many NYC restaurants close temporarily following COVID cases
Hack-proofing your social media account
CDC: Testing exposed students an option over home quarantine
Show More
Tri-State schools increasing police presence after TikTok threats
Taxi driver brutally beaten by passenger in NJ
Teens amazingly climb down pole to safety in tragic East Village fire
Betty White is turning 100 and we're all invited
AccuWeather: Cold, rainy day (wintry mix for some)
More TOP STORIES News