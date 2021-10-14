NYPD officer in custody after allegedly killing woman, shooting another inside Brooklyn home

The incident was reported Wednesday night just after 5 p.m. at a home in Bensonhurst.
Police say 31-year-old off-duty officer Yvonne Wu shot and killed 24-year-old Jamie Liang and also shot a 23-year-old woman in what they believe was a classic love triangle.
The 23-year-old woman managed to call 911 and is expected to survive.
Wu was apparently inside the home before the two women arrived.
Police believe that the NYPD officer was having an "intimate relationship" with the 23-year-old woman.
Wu has been with the department for five and a half years. Sources tell Eyewitness News she was with the 72 Precinct.
The home where the incident happened belongs to the 23-year-old woman, but sources say Wu did not live with the 23-year-old woman.
The off-duty officer was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for an evaluation. She's expected to face murder charges.
It was not yet clear if the weapon used was Wu's service weapon.
Police said she was calm and very forthcoming when they arrived at the scene.
"I saw them put the woman in the car that they arrested and she seemed very calm, it was strange, it seemed like it was from a different scenario, you know she just seemed so peaceful, we weren't," said eyewitness Valerie Wares.
