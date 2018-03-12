All 5 passengers killed in East River helicopter crash; pilot identified

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) --
FDNY officials say five passengers are dead after a private helicopter crashed into the East River on Sunday night. The pilot, 33-year-old Richard "Rick" Vance, was the only one to survive the crash.


The helicopter crashed near 89th Street in Manhattan around 7 p.m. after taking off from Kearny, New Jersey.

RELATED: Map shows exact path helicopter took over East River

Vance of Danbury, Connecticut, was able to free himself, but the passengers were not able to get out. Vance was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he was treated and released.

It took FDNY and NYPD divers a while to free the passengers from the helicopter, which was upside-down. The passengers were tightly harnessed, so responders had to work to get them freed.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men and a woman were pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital and New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The aircraft was operated by Fly Liberty Charter for a private photoshoot where passengers take photos with the doors of the helicopter open. It took off from HHI Heliport in Kearny, NJ.

RELATED: Crash is third involving Liberty Helicopters in past 11 years
"We were having dinner and we noticed a red helicopter going full speed towards the water. It almost looked very surreal and next thing we know it's approaching the water slowly and then it just completely crashed and then sunk. Immediate reaction was to call 911," said eyewitness Arineh Nazarian.

Toni Yates has more on the eyewitnesses of Sunday's fatal helicopter crash.


The pilot did make statements to the authorities after he escaped the helicopter that he believed he had engine failure.

LiveATC.net released the audio from Air Traffic Control.

Pilot: "Zero lima hotel, mayday mayday."
Tower: "Lima hotel you ok?
Pilot: "(???) engine failure"
Tower: "I'm sorry, say again?"
Pilot: "(???) engine failure"
Tower: "You're coming up broken, say that one more time?"
Unknown pilot: "He had an engine failure over the East River, Lima hotel."

Tower: "Ok are you requiring assistance?"
Unknown pilot: "It was a mayday call, LaGuardia."
Tower: "Ok, got it"
Unknown: "LaGuardia did you have his position, at the, the last position reported for him?
Tower: "Yeah I do, thank you."

The NTSB says they will be investigating.

The helicopter is now in police possession.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
