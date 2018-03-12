Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) --A Texas firefighter and an Argentine woman were among the five passengers killed when a helicopter plunged into New York City's East River Sunday.
Argentina's New York consulate said Monday that Carla Vallejos Blanco was one of the victims in the crash. The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department confirmed that Fire-Rescue Officer Brian McDaniel also died.
McDaniel, 26, had been with the department since May 2016.
"Despite his short tenure, hearts are heavy with grief as we not only try to come to grips with his loss departmentally but to also be there in every way that we can for his family," the department said in a statement.
The other three victims have not yet been publicly identified, but two were said to be from Manhattan and the third was also from Dallas.
Related: Fatal helicopter crash is third involving 'Liberty Helicopters' company in past 11 years
The Eurocopter AS350 helicopter went down about 7 p.m. in the water near New York's mayoral residence. All five passengers perished, but the pilot was able to free himself and survived. Richard "Rick" Vance, 33, was rescued by a tugboat, but emergency divers had to remove the passengers from tight safety harnesses while they were upside down, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
"It took a while for the divers to get these people out. They worked very quickly, as fast as they could," Nigro said. "It was a great tragedy that we had here."
RELATED: Map shows exact path helicopter took over East River
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts