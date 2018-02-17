BUILDING FIRE

9 hurt after fire breaks out in Little Italy building

By Eyewitness News
LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) --
A fire broke out Saturday morning in a mixed-use building in Little Italy, Manhattan.

Officials said firefighters encountered heavy smoke on the first and second floors of a building on Mulberry Street between Hester Street and Grand Street around 7:45 a.m. The building has a restaurant on the ground floor and apartments above.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that several people were removed from the building's fire escapes.

Nine people suffered minor injuries.

