9 hurt after fire breaks out in Little Italy building

A fire broke out Saturday morning in a mixed-use building in Little Italy, Manhattan.Officials said firefighters encountered heavy smoke on the first and second floors of a building on Mulberry Street between Hester Street and Grand Street around 7:45 a.m. The building has a restaurant on the ground floor and apartments above.The fire was quickly extinguished.Eyewitnesses confirmed that several people were removed from the building's fire escapes.Nine people suffered minor injuries.----------