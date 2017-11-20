SCAFFOLDING

Call for new safety measures after scaffolding collapses into the street in Lower Manhattan

Derick Waller has the latest on Sunday's scaffolding collapse in Lower Manhattan.

By Eyewitness News
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
A New York City Councilman is calling for action after a scaffolding collapsed onto the street in Lower Manhattan Sunday, injuring six people.



The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Prince in SoHo.

Pictures from the scene show wooden planks all over the street, and FDNY firefighters at the scene.


To prevent similar incidents in the future, Councilman Ben Kallos plans to introduce legislation requiring scaffolding to be removed within seven days if there is no work being done above.

"Scaffolding is htere to keep us safe from the buildings, but what's going to keep us safe from the scaffolding?", said Kallos.

He said temporary scaffolding structures are often left up indefinitely because it's cheaper to leave it up than to fix the issue.

Two people had to be rescued from under the rubble. They and three others were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor, non-life threatening injuries.

One woman was pinned underneath.

"She was scared, she asked what happened," said eyewitness Jonathan Mejia. "She didn't ask for help, she asked what happened. She was more confused. It was traumatic, you could see there was fear."

Investigators said strong wind is to blame for the collapse. A piece of plywood "acted like a sail" and blew the whole rig down.

Cellphone video shot moments after the collapse shows bystanders running in to help people trapped:
Watch raw video showing bystanders jump in to help rescue people trapped under scaffolding that collapsed in Lower Manhattan.


----------
