SANDY KENYON

Jenna Fischer, Oliver Hudson talk new ABC comedy, 'Splitting Up Together'

By
HOLLYWOOD (WABC) --
Jenna Fischer, who earned an Emmy nomination opposite John Krasinski in "The Office," is back in prime time with Goldie Hawn's son, Oliver Hudson, who you may remember from ABC's "Nashville."

The two of them star in "Splitting Up Together," a new ABC comedy on Tuesday nights. I sat down with both of them in Hollywood.

Fischer and Hudson play characters who are separated but still sharing the same property.

"Just because we can't be a couple doesn't mean that we can't be great parents," Fischer said. "And we should be great parents, and we have to put aside our differences and figure out how to make a great home for our kids in this unusual situation."

I asked, "Living on the same property makes it more unusual, doesn't it?"

Hudson agreed, but his co-star noted, "That's a real thing. It's called 'bird nesting.' It has a term. Hudson had never heard of this and not had I so she had to explain it to me, 'bird nesting' is when you get a divorce, and you keep the family home, and the children live in it, and the parents switch off each week."

In the new sitcom, one parent lives in the main house while the other is in the garage for a week. The switch-off is milked for laughs that seem contemporary.

"Families look like all kinds of different things now," Fischer said.

"Right!" Hudson chimed in, "and 'family unit' doesn't necessarily have to mean together. A family unit can be different pieces that work well together."

"Splitting Up Together" airs Tuesday nights on ABC7 at 9:30 p.m. -- right after "black-ish."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonABCtelevision
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANDY KENYON
Review: ABC's new drama 'The Crossing' has binge-worthy feel
Sandy Kenyon reviews Tyler Perry's 'Acrimony'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Chris Evans on Broadway
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Chris Evans on Broadway
More sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split
Stallone on set of 'Creed 2' as 'Rocky' returns to Philly
Review: ABC's new drama 'The Crossing' has binge-worthy feel
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man buying PS4 for younger brother found bound, murdered
Chinese food delivery man fatally shot in New Jersey
3-year-old dies in Queens apartment, stepfather questioned
Condom snorting? The trend could make your teen sick
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Gas station owner to split Mega Millions winnings with workers
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split
Show More
Panera reportedly exposed customer information for 8 months
Delivery man crushed by makeshift hoist at NYC supermarket
Armed robbery at CVS in Port Jefferson Station
WATCH: Student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
Stella Artois recalling some glass beer bottles
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 New York International Auto Show
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
More Photos